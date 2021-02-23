Big baseball bat installed outside Ballparks of America

BRANSON, Mo. — Branson’s Ballparks of America installed a 30-foot baseball bat on the property for people to take memorable selfies.

Scott Bailes, the general manager of Ballparks of America, said visiting teams usually want a signature photo to mark their week at the park and the big bat will add a bit of local history.

“This bat has been in Springfield for about twenty years,” said Bailes. “It was at Ebbets Field South, it was at Rivals Sports Bar, and then it got stuck into a storage unit for about 10, 15 years.”

Bailes said he jumped at the chance to bring the bat to the Ballpark. Staff painted the bat themselves when it arrived.

anyone can buy a miniature version of the bat in the gift shop.