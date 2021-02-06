Beware of frigid temperatures causing frozen pipes and water main breaks

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) – With the blast of Arctic air on the way, there could be issues with water mains and household pipes.

Water utilities across the region could see an increase in water main breaks since temperatures do impact the underground infrastructure.

“Temperatures and weather certainly do play a factor. Freezing temps or times when soil is dry and it shifts. That can impact the water main,” Karen Cotton from Illinois American Water said. Our team is used to that. They’re aware of these factors. They’re prepared for them so they can keep service flowing.”

When it comes to household pipes, there are a few preventative measures you can take.

“The number one thing is to make sure you run that pencil thin stream of water overnight. What that does is as water moves through the pipes it won’t have a chance to freeze,” Cotton said.

Place a container under the faucet to capture this water to use the next day. Also, open your cabinet doors to allow the warm air in to get to the pipes.

Greg Froehlich and his family live in a south county home.

“Got home one night and noticed that there was water in the basement,” Froehlich said.

It was a cold night and he quickly found the pipe to the sink in the garage froze and burst.

“It’s not just the mess, it’s the price to have a plumbing company come out to replace the pipe,” Froehlich said. “You’re talking 1200 bucks for what we had to do.”

Will Oberkrom, the owner and a master plumber of Maplewood Plumbing expects to be very busy next week.

“If it stays cold for a long time the call volume will certainly go up,” Oberkrom said.

Oberkrom said you should first remove the garden hose from the outdoor faucet.

“That hose will actually hold water and act like a radiator and sucks heat outside the piping and the pipe will actually freeze back inside the house.”

This is the number one cause of broken pipes.

Oberkrom’s company buys house faucets by the case.

If you’ve built over porch and installed a washroom above make sure the pipes underneath the floor are kept warm, you might add insulation.

The master plumber said using a space heater to warm up pipes can be dangerous, especially if the heater is left unattended.

If you wake up and don’t have water service , you should also check with your neighbors.

“If we have calls from customers that they are without water and its due to their in-home plumbing it could place demand on our teams who are working in the freezing cold to keep water flowing,” Cotton said.

If your neighbors have water while you do not, then you probably have a frozen pipe.

“If you think that you have a frozen pipe make sure you turn your water off in your home,” Cotton said. “Make sure anyone that can operate that valve knows where it is because once you do that that helps you to be able to thaw out the pipe and prevent it from bursting and causing damage to your home.”

If you think you have a water issue, you can visit https://www.amwater.com/moaw/ in Missouri.