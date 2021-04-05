Better Business Bureau warns about COVID-19 scam

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau (BBB) is warning about a new survey scam with a coronavirus twist.

Scammers are claiming they are with the pharmaceutical company, Pfizer. The scams come in the form of texts or emails asking people to complete the survey in exchange for a gift or money.

“They’re trying to go ahead and get as much information from you as possible, but they especially want for you to enter your credit card information,” said Stephanie Garland, BBB regional director. “Supposedly people are thinking they’re paying for a shipping fee, but victims are finding out that they’re billing much more than just a shipping fee and they’re not sending a product.”

Garland said to watch out for red flags like typos, poor grammar or if the sender pressures you to act immediately.

The BBB said if you get an email or text, take a screenshot of it then delete it and block the sender.