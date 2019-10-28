Better Business Bureau gives “F” rating to local internet provider

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Poor service, rate increases, and unauthorized charges.

These are all things the Better Business Bureau says happened to customers of a rural Missouri internet service provider.

The BBB sent out an alert today about Intelli-Link communications LLC.

The company has an “F” rating for providing poor service in the Carthage area.

The BBB’s alert includes some things you can do so you don’t lose money to a company. They include asking about additional costs thoroughly reading contracts.

As well as getting recommendations from friends or family.

Finally, If you can, pay with a credit card in case you need to challenge the purchase later.