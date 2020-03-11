Bernie Sanders supporters cling to hope at Springfield watch party

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A local Bernie Sanders watch party is underway in Springfield.

The supporters at the party aren’t as lively as last week since the polls have Biden projected to win in Missouri.

Vicke Kepling, Bernie Sanders’s campaign organizer, describes the night as a bit of a disappointment.

“Well, honestly I was hoping for better results tonight,” Nowlin said. “I don’t know – I really love Bernie so it’s really hard to see these results come in. He’s not doing so well in Missouri, and as someone whose been a hardcore believer in Bernie, this is really hard to watch.”

Derrick Nowlin, running for a seat in Missouri’s House District 134, is proud of the campaign.

“I would say the hallmark of the Bernie campaign is we never say die and we never quit,” Nowlin said.

