Benton County Sheriff and his wife in serious condition after a motorcycle accident

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.- Benton County Sherrif Eric Knox and his wife Joy are in serious condition after a motorcycle accident Sunday evening.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened when their motorcycle’s back tire began to shred, causing Sheriff Knox to lose control. The motorcycle then overturned and struck a bridge ejecting the two.

The accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. on Missouri Highway 7 on the mile-long bridge over Truman Lake. The couple was transported to a hospital in Columbia.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office posted a Facebook statement saying, “Earlier today, Benton County Sheriff Eric Knox and his wife were involved in a motorcycle accident. They are listed in serious condition. Please keep them in your prayers for healing and a speedy recovery.”