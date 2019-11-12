Benton County man who killed women set for trial in 2020

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.- According to court records Travis Hendersons jury trial is set to be on April 29, 2020, at 9 a.m.

Original story:

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – Travis C. Henderson was captured by police on Thursday around 10:00 PM following a short standoff.

In a post on facebook the Benton County Sheriff thanks the officers involved as well as dispatch.

The original story can be found below.

BENTON COUNTY, Mo. – Authorities are looking for a man who allegedly shot and killed a woman last night near Ionia, Missouri.

The Benton County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (5/16/19) night from Khristy L. Clark who claimed that Travis C. Henderson was pointing a shotgun at her outside of a residence.

When officers arrived they found Clark dead from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities say Henderson fled from the scene in a pickup truck that was recovered in a remote area East of Ionia. They believe he was picked up at that location by someone else and they fled in an unknown direction.

Multiple agencies continued to look for Henderson overnight but were unable to find him.

Henderson is considered armed. If you see him you are asked to call 911 immediately and not approach him.