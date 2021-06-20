Benton County domestic disturbance ends in shooting, suicide

Local News

Rev Steve Heather KOLR

BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– A domestic disturbance-turned shooting near Warsaw on Friday left one injured, one dead.

At about 5:00 p.m. on June 18, Benton County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a domestic disturbance involving gunfire.

Heather Mathias, 50, had shot Charles McCormick the 3rd twice before taking her own life.

McCormick was flighted to a hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. His current condition is unknown.

A juvenile was also in the residence at the time of the shooting but was not involved and was unharmed.

