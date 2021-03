BENTON COUNTY, Mo.– A car crash last night in Benton County has left one man dead.

James Scheil, 39, was driving East on Missouri 52 Highway when at about 9:10 p.m. his vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and down an embankment.

At the bottom of the embankment, the vehicle struck a tree, caught fire and became engulfed in flames.

Scheil was pronounced dead at the scene.