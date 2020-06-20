Benefit football game for Springfield family impacted by murder-suicide

FORDLAND, Mo. — An amateur sports team in Springfield is holding a fundraiser for the couple involved in a murder-suicide this week.

Krista McKinnon and Andre McKinnon were found dead on June 16 in a home on North Golden Avenue.

Andre was part of the Queen City Insane Asylum Amateur Football Team.

This weekend’s match-up will be a benefit game, with 100% of proceeds going to Andre and Krista’s funeral expenses.

Tickets are $5 at the gate, but they ask you to consider giving more.

June 20 game kicks off at 4:30 at the Dick Birmingham Memorial Sports Complex in Fordland.

