Bench trial set for Springfield man charged with murdering a woman in 2020

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A bench trial has been set for John Schuck, the man charged in the death of 54-year-old Tammy D. Colbert in March 2020.

Court documents say Schuck will have a bench trial on October 25 and 26.

Schuck was charged with second-degree murder and unlawful possession of a firearm, but that charge was dismissed.

In March 2020, Springfield Police were sent to a home on South Fort in Springfield, where they found Colbert unconscious. Responding officers reported Colbert was not breathing and appeared to have been physically assaulted.