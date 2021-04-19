Bench trial set for man who killed a pregnant woman in 2017

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- During a court appearance Monday, a bench trial was set for Derik Osborn, the man accused of killing a pregnant woman in 2017.

According to court records, the hearing has been set for July 12. The court originally was going to do a jury trial, but Osborn submitted a written waiver of a jury trial.

In 2017, Osborn murdered 27-year-old Valerie Williams, who was 16 weeks pregnant at the time of the incident. During an interview with authorities, Osborn said that he and Williams were going to move in together at the Kelly Greens Apartments. He told police he and Williams were arguing the morning of the incident.

Osborn is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree assault.