Bench trial scheduled in May for Rebecca Ruud

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Rebeca Ruud, the mother charged in the 2016 death of her daughter, has a new bench trial set in May.

According to court documents, on January 29, during a virtual bond reduction hearing, a motion to set bond was denied, and a bench trial was set for May 18.

Court records say the trial will take place in Greene County.

Ruud had a bench trial hearing set for August that was rescheduled for December, and that hearing was canceled.

In 2016, Ruud was charged in Ozark County in the murder of her daughter Savannah Leckie, a teenage girl who went missing that summer. In August, Savannah’s burned remains were found in a field about 400 yards from the home where Savannah lived with Ruud.

According to the Ozark County Times, Ruud married her then-boyfriend, Peat Jr, in Summersville, Mo. that same day.