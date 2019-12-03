Being safe on Cyber-Monday and Giving Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Holiday shopping can be stressful and rushing from store to store or looking for last-minute deals can cause you to be a victim to cybercriminals.

Well, there’s still about six hours left for Cyber-Monday deals, an important thing to remember when shopping online is to slow down and make sure the websites are legitimate.

A simple way to do this is to avoid using public wi-fi spots like coffee shops or libraries.

The safest place to shop online is at home with your own internet.

You should also take the time and double-check the URL of the site you’re on lots of times scammers use a similar link that’s just one or two letters off.

“This is a busy time of the year, and so you may see something and think it looks okay, and click on it, and not do your homework, the biggest thing is just taking the time to do your homework, and make sure that you are on the site you think you’re on,” said Shannon McMurtrey, cybersecurity assistant proffessor at Drury University.

There will be more on safety tips regarding Giving Tuesday which is tomorrow later on KOLR10 news at 10 p.m.