Because of the holidays, more highway patrol troopers will be on the roads

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mo. — If you’re planning to drive to your holiday destination, expect to see more Missouri Highway Patrol troopers on the roads.

They’ll be out and about helping drivers, and working to keep you safe.

Here are some numbers from last year’s Christmas holiday:

there were more than 1,100 crashes in 2018 between 6 p.m. Christmas Eve, and just before midnight on Christmas.

Last year, 11 people were killed in crashes and more than 400 were hurt.

Troopers arrested more than 100 people for driving impaired.

Highway patrol troopers want to remind you to drive sober and pay attention to the road when you’re driving.

Some more ways to stay safe: Make sure you only drive when you’re well-rested and that your car is in good shape before your trip.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

National News

More National

World News

More World News

Show Me Politics Podcast

Washington DC Bureau

Washington DC Bureau

Remarkable Women Vietti

Newsfeed Now

More Newsfeed Now

Trending Stories