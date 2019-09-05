Be cautious when donating to disaster relief websites

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Hurricane Dorian left behind destruction to several parts of the country.

Dorian hit the Carolinas bringing heavy rain, flooding and high winds.

South Carolina had tornadoes that ripped apart homes in several neighborhoods.

When donating to a charity for disaster relief be careful to not get scam.

A charity should be using at least 80 percent of your donation towards their cause. People should find this out before making a payment by looking at the charity website’s about section.

Fake charities donation links can be used to scam people on social media.



Convoy of Hope uses 90 percent of the money donated toward their cause of disaster relief and recovery.

