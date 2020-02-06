Live Now
BBB Warning: Don’t get roped into a house flipping seminar trap

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– While house-flipping (the art of buying a run-down house and renovating it into a sellable property) is a lucrative business, so too is convincing people you can teach them how to house flip.

The Better Business Bureau is urging eager house-flippers-to-be to exercise caution when taking any seminars on the home renovation business.

“Just don’t expect that you can go instantly and learn, pay 100 dollars or so and hey, suddenly I’m an expert,” Stephanie Garland, Regional Director of the Springfield BBB, says.

Garland says many seminars, often marketed with TV-celebrity endorsements, will only cost a small amount of money to get involved in.

But the BBB says that money will only get you part of the way there, adding that many get roped into paying more and more money to learn more “trade secrets”.

