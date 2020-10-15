BBB Bestows annual Torch Awards in socially-distanced ceremonies

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Better Business Bureau, serving Eastern and Southwest Missouri and Southern Illinois, has bestowed its annual ‘Torch Award’ on five local businesses and one Ozarks institution of higher learning.

“BBB TORCH Awards recognize companies committed to exceptional service and high ethics,” said Stephanie Garland, BBB Springfield Regional Director. “These organizations have truly joined BBB’s mission of advancing marketplace trust in an exemplary way, and they are role models for other businesses in the community.”

As is the case with large gatherings, the annual ‘Torch Awards’ ceremony had to be scaled back this year. Each of the winners was given their award individually, outdoors while wearing a mask, due to guidelines related to COVID-19. KOLR 10 has partnered with the BBB to help present the ‘Torch Awards’ in years past. This year, news anchor David Oliver helped present the awards on-location.

Below is information about the ‘Torch Award’ honorees and what each did to garner recognition. Excerpts are taken from a news release provided by the BBB.

ADsmith Marketing and Advertising celebrates 20 years of serving clients throughout the greater Springfield area and beyond. During the pandemic, ADsmith routinely touches base with clients to learn how their worlds are changing and how ADsmith can help troubleshoot effective means to ensure success.

Evangel University focuses on the integration of faith, learning and life. In a partnership with the Springfield-based international aid organization, Convoy of Hope, Evangel has developed The Center for Compassion through which all students are provided opportunities to engage in compassionate service and research. Last year, more than 82,000 hours were provided to the Springfield community via volunteer service, internships, practicums and student teaching.

Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors has been a part of the Southwest Missouri community for over 130 years. In 2019, Ollis/Akers/Arney was awarded the prestigious award of Top Insurance Workplace by Insurance Business America based upon several metrics including benefits, compensation, culture, employee development and diversity. Ollis/Akers/Arney Insurance & Business Advisors exemplifies an ethical workplace and demonstrates a commitment to honorable and respected relationships with both its clients and employee-owners.

Ozarks Elder Law has sewn and donated over 5,000 to the Senior Centers throughout Southwest Missouri, Nursing Homes, Assisted Living Facilities, clients, Non- Profits, and Senior Communities. Ozarks Elder Law has been mailing masks and hand-delivering them to the homebound. This is a free service they provided. Also, During April and May Ozarks Elder Law has offered free health care durable powers of attorney as part of National Healthcare Decisions Month

Rick’s Automotive served thousands of ambulances, keeping first responders on the roads so they can help people during this pandemic. Rick’s has been a Springfield Business for more than 40 years.

SS & B Heating & Cooling, Inc. Its owner serves on the BBB Springfield Advisory Board. For the past five years, the company also has installed a heating and air conditioning system in the St Jude Dream Home, at no cost, to fight the battle against childhood cancer. In 2018, when Isabel’s House remodeled its facility, SS& B provided all the heating and air conditioning needs with only the cost of the city permit fee attached.

The BBB will begin the 2021 ‘Torch Award’ nomination process in January.