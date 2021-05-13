BB gun shooter at large, multiple people hit near MSU

SPRINGFIELD, Mo – Several Missouri State University students were victims of a pellet gun drive-by shooting on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tuesday night around 10 PM, several calls to the Springfield Police Department and Missouri State Campus Security reported one to two vehicles driving around campus and the downtown square shooting people with plastic pellets.

“I had three shots to my inner thigh. Thankfully, I was wearing sweatpants. It didn’t do much, it just left a red circle around there. I have two shots on my arm and the one on my shoulder is bruised,” says Missouri State freshmen Zoe Trenary. She was shot crossing Cherry St. towards Hutchen’s dormitory.

According to Trenary, SPD was already on campus investigating the shootings. Although having several victims, it was too dark to see the make and model of the vehicles.

Springfield Police Spokeswoman Jasmine Bailey says police have no additional information to add at this time and that anyone with info is encouraged to contact police.

“The shooters could likely be facing assault charges depending on the circumstances surrounding the incident,” says Bailey.