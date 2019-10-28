BB bridge over Little Sac River closing due to Deterioration

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A Greene County bridge is now closed, October 28, after showing signs of deterioration.

Missouri Department of Transportation says BB Bridge is over Little Sac River between Greene County Route Z and Missouri Route 13 northeast of Willard.

MoDOT says there are plans to repair the bridge and should be open for traffic by December 31, 2019.

Drivers will not be able to cross the bridge during the closure for repairs.

MoDOT says the bridge was built in 1939 and carries around 400 vehicles per day.