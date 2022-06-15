BAXTER COUNTY, Ar. – The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community to watch out for counterfeit currency.

The Sheriff’s Office says that counterfeit $10 bills and $100 bills have been passed among local businesses in Baxter County recently.

Some of the bills have Russian words printed on the front and back, while others say, “For Motion Picture Use” on the face. Some bills do not have serial numbers on them.

People who handle cash should check carefully to make sure the bills they receive are legitimate. Any counterfeit bills that are inadvertently accepted or attempted to be used should be reported to authorities.