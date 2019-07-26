Baxter County School resource officer facing counts of sexual assault

BAXTER COUNTY, Mo.– A school resource officer in Baxter County, Arkansas has admitted to having a sexual relationship with a teenage student, according to the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Guthrie is facing seven counts of sexual assault.

The sheriff’s office said the student’s parents informed the prosecuting attorney of the sexual encounters.

This is what we know about the case:

The sheriff’s office says the encounters did not happen on school grounds. They also said Guthrie has been fired from his position as a school resource officer.

The Baxter County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement, “The sheriff’s office and all of its officers and employees are deeply disturbed and shocked that this has occurred and will erode public confidence in this office.”

The statement goes on to say the accusations were taken seriously and acted upon immediately.