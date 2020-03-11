Baxter County man charged with shooting arrows at Deputies

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark.– Deputies were responding to a report of domestic abuse when a Baxter County man threatened to shoot them with a bow and arrow. 

The incident happened around 9:53 on Tuesday evening (3/10/2020). Deputies located the victim outside the residence and transported her to a safe place. The victim said Reynaldo Ochoa had assaulted her and kicked the door open. Ochoa, who had been living there, came home intoxicated. 

Deputies began to approach the residence when the dispatcher told them Ochoa was on the phone with them saying he had a bow and arrow pointed at the Deputies. The Deputies took cover behind a nearby van. Ochoa shot two arrows at the deputies and then fled from the residence into the woods. 

The deputies used the K9 team to locate the suspect and apprehend him. 

Ochoa was transported to the Baxter County Detention Center.

Ochoa was booked on charges of:

  • Criminal Attempt to Commit Murder in the First Degree (2 counts) – Class A Felonies
  • Domestic Battery in the Second Degree – Class C Felony
  • Terroristic Threatening (3 counts) – Class D Felonies
  • Interference with Emergency Communications – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Criminal Mischief – Class A Misdemeanor
  • Fleeing from Officers – Class C Misdemeanor

Ochoa is being held on a $500,000 bond. 

Ochoa will be in court on March 12, 2020. He has a lengthy criminal history. 

