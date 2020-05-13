Baxter County Detention Center resumes in-person visitations with additional regulations

BAXTER COUNTY, Ar.– Visitation for inmates at the Baxter County Detention Center, which had been previously suspended on March 13, 2020, as a precautionary health measure, will be reinstated beginning Monday, May 11, 2020.

In addition to all previous visitation rules and regulations already in existence, the following additional temporary regulations will be in place beginning Monday:

Only one (1) visitor at a time per inmate will be allowed. No more than two (2) inmates at a time, with their respective visitors, will be allowed together in the visitation rooms so that recommended distancing can be maintained. No person under eighteen (18) years of age will be permitted to visit at this time. Visitors will be required to wear protective masks. To accommodate all visitors, visitation will commence at 9:00 AM on the standard designated visiting days, which will be two hours earlier than usual, and will cease at 6:00 PM. There will be only a limited number of chairs placed in the inside lobby or waiting area to maintain the recommended distance between people. When these chairs are occupied, other persons waiting to visit will be required to wait outside the building or in their vehicles. Visitors are to come inside the Detention Center lobby to register with jail staff and be placed on the waiting list in the order they have registered. Jail staff will take the temperature of persons registering. Any person with a fever or feeling ill will not be allowed to visit. Additional screening questions may also be asked of potential visitors. Those wanting to visit will be notified by jail staff when it is their turn to visit.

They will look at reinstating church services and rehabilitative services in the near future.