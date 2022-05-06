MOUNTAIN HOME, Ar. — Baxter County deputies say a woman threatened her grandparents with a knife and then pushed and bit a deputy hard enough to draw blood Friday morning.

April Raymond is charged with assault on a family member, endangering the welfare of a minor and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors. She is also charged with felony second-degree battery of a police officer.

Baxter County deputies said they were called to the home of Raymond’s grandparents in Mountain Home, Arkansas just after 3:00 a.m. Friday. The grandparents told dispatchers Raymond was threatening them with a knife.

When deputies arrived, Raymond was in the front yard, holding a young child, according to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office.

The news release said while a deputy was talking to Raymond, she pushed him. Another deputy got the child away from Raymond, but in the process, she ended up kicking the child. The child was not seriously hurt.

Deputies said Raymond then began fighting with them, and that’s when she bit a deputy. Deputies used a taser and arrested Raymond.

Raymond has a court date scheduled for May 16, 2022.