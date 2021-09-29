Baxter County, Arkansas deputies investigating after man shot, witnesses silent

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. – Deputies say they believe a shooting initially thought to be a break-in was related to domestic violence. According to a news release from the Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Deputies were called to a house on Rodney Road in the Jordan area just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, 2021. While deputies were on the way, they received information a woman shot a man in the head after he reportedly broke into the house.

When deputies got to the scene, they found a 26-year-old man sitting in a car, with a wound from a small-caliber weapon. Deputies talked to other people who were at the house while medical teams helped the man. Investigators say no one would answer questions about what happened or make a statement.

Deputies believe the shooting is domestic violence-related. Investigators say the victim and the shooter were in a domestic relationship with each other.

The man who was shot was treated at a hospital in Springfield and released. No one has been arrested. The Prosecuting attorney will review the evidence.