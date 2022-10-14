SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — City leaders are hosting a dedication ceremony at 6:30 p.m. tonight in honor of their new inclusive play area that has been in the works since 2016.

In 2016, the City of Battlefield declared they were Missouri’s first autism-friendly city. Since then, the city has worked to build a new inclusive play area to fit the needs of any child to come and play.

Tommy VanHorn, the city administrator for Battlefield, says the community has been supportive of this new addition to the city and cannot wait for everyone to come out tonight for the ceremony.

VanHorn says with the high number of autistic families in the area, this new park area will become a place for all families to use and the park even has an area where children and families can learn sign language.

“We have several children around that are autistic and we wanna create a safe and friendly place for them to come and play,” said VanHorn.

After the ceremony. there will be a Movie in the Park event where you can come out and watch the ‘Never-Ending Story.’