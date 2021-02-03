Battlefield past National closed over crash involving motorcycle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — An accident involving a motorcycle is the cause of westbound Battlefield past National Avenue closing in Springfield.

KOLR10 has a crew on scene working to find out more information on the accident.

This is a developing story.

