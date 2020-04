SPRINGFIELD, Mo.– Simon Property Group Inc. announced the Battlefield Mall will be reopening on May 4, which is the same day the statewide recovery plan begins.

The mall temporarily closed more than a month ago in response to the nationwide pandemic.

Simon Property Group said the current date is set on the state and local stay-at-home order, this date is subject to change.

For more information on the safety protocols the mall will be taking to reopening visit the Battlefield Malls website.