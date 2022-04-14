SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To celebrate Earth Week, the Battlefield Mall will be accepting most electronics for recycling in an effort to make a positive impact on the planet.

On Saturday, April 23rd, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., shoppers can stop by the south parking lot at Battlefield Mall and donate used electronics and equipment.

PCs, laptops, small kitchen appliances, and other electronic equipment will be accepted free of charge, except for televisions and CRT monitors, which will have a fee.

A more detailed list of recyclables can be found at https://completeelectronicsrecycling.com/items

Battlefield Mall is working in partnership with Complete Electronics Recycling.