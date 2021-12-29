Battle for Lindenlure access continues

OZARK, Mo. – Defendants in a civil case to keep open public access to the Lindenlure area of the Finley River have filed a second appeal of a judge’s decision against them.

Landowners Mike and Carla Adams and Michael and Sherri Frazier filed the appeal last week (12/20/21) after Circuit Judge Laura Johnson affirmed her earlier decision largely in favor of plaintiffs David Romano and other in the Finley River Access Coalition.

Judge Johnson on Dec. 10 and again on Dec 14 issued rulings on the Adamses’ and Fraziers’ appeal of her decision earlier this year that ordered the removal of barriers that had been erected on a public road leading to the river access.

Romano said Tuesday on the coalition’s Facebook page that the group had received a letter informing of the appeal and that the defendants have 60 days to prepare a brief, after which the coalition may file a response.

The judge has ruled that access remain open pending further court actions.

Previous Coverage: