SPRINGFIELD, Mo.–Springfield is creating a Visitor Experience Team, with the goal of welcoming a large number of visitors expected for the Bass Pro World’s Fishing Fair.

The fair will run for five days starting on March 30 to celebrate Bass Pro’s 50th anniversary.

Bass Pro said in a press release the fair will see concerts from musicians like Hank Williams Jr., Luke Bryan and more to be announced, exhibitions and shopping opportunities, with 50% of proceeds from admission to be donated to support conservation.

This is Bass Pro’s second fair, the first being held in 1988. More than 250,000 attendees came that year. Bass Pro is expecting a large crowd once again.