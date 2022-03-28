SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Bass Pro’s World Fishing Fair has been rescheduled to begin on March 29th.

The event was originally scheduled for Wednesday, March 30th, but was pushed forward due to incoming inclement weather.

The fair will begin with an opening ceremony on Tuesday with a flyover, a salute to veterans, a musical performance from Lee Greenwood, and special announcements from Bass Pro Shops, Governor Mike Parson, and national conservation leaders.

Fifty percent of ticket sales will benefit conservation efforts. All World’s Fishing Fair tickets can be purchased online at basspro.com/fishingfair.