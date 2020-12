SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops raised over $4,000 in one day for The Salvation Army through the Red Kettle Drive on Monday, Dec. 21.

The outdoor retailer said it will match up to $20,000 raised by Dec. 24 at 2 p.m.

Over $15,000 is left to be donated for Bass Pro to reach its goal.

The Salvation Army has reached 67% of its goal for 2020.

Photos of day one: