Bass Pro Shops opens up Angler’s Lodge in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Mo. — The grand opening of the Angeler’s Lodge in Hollister was celebrated Thursday, March 11.

Janet Glaser, Bass Pro’s public relations manager, said the new lodge is a great option for COVID-19 safe experiences.

“We saw a huge uptick in the amount of golf people were playing during the pandemic and Ozarks national Payne’s Valley, Buffalo Ridge, Top of the Rock all saw what that kind of shift looked like,” said Glaser. “People are wanting to get outdoors and get connected to nature and we’re lucky that’s what our mission is all about is getting people outside”

Galser said the lodge is an extension of the Bass Pro experience with easy access to its many golf courses, including Payne’s Valley, the course designed by Tiger Woods.