SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops is looking to hire 80 employees for full and part-time positions as well as paying bonuses of up to $750 to new hires.

A hiring event will be held at the main location on Sunshine and Campbell Tuesday, May 17, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Job seekers can apply in advance on the company’s website or just show up at the event. A wide range of departments are hiring including hospitality, customer service, and fishing and hunting.