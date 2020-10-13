Bass Pro Shops hosts National Hiring Day to fill seasonal positions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One outdoor retailer is looking to hire 7,000 people to fill seasonal jobs to help keep up with the holidays.

Bass Pro Shops will host a National Hiring Day Thursday, Oct. 15, to fill the open positions.

The store said it will offer flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45% and healthcare benefits.

Job seekers wanting to apply can go to Bass Pro’s website or go to one of the following locations on National Hiring Day between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.