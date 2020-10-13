Bass Pro Shops hosts National Hiring Day to fill seasonal positions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One outdoor retailer is looking to hire 7,000 people to fill seasonal jobs to help keep up with the holidays.

Bass Pro Shops will host a National Hiring Day Thursday, Oct. 15, to fill the open positions.

The store said it will offer flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45% and healthcare benefits.

Job seekers wanting to apply can go to Bass Pro’s website or go to one of the following locations on National Hiring Day between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

  • Retail, Distribution Center, Contact Center, Conservation Attractions
    • Bass Pro Shops
    • 1935 South Campbell Avenue
    • Springfield, MO 65803
  • Retail (Branson)
    • Bass Pro Shops
    • 1 Bass Pro Drive
    • Branson, MO 65616
  • Hospitality
    • Big Cedar Lodge
    • 612 Devil’s Pool Road
    • Ridgedale, MO 65739
  • Manufacturing
    • Tracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant
    • 3630 N 21st Street
    • Ozark, MO 65721
  • Manufacturing
    • Tracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant
    • 1500 Maple Lane
    • Lebanon, MO 65536
  • Manufacturing
    • Tracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant
    • 1402 S. Killingsworth Avenue
    • Bolivar, MO 65613

