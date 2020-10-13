Bass Pro Shops hosts National Hiring Day to fill seasonal positions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — One outdoor retailer is looking to hire 7,000 people to fill seasonal jobs to help keep up with the holidays.
Bass Pro Shops will host a National Hiring Day Thursday, Oct. 15, to fill the open positions.
The store said it will offer flexible hours, merchandise discounts up to 45% and healthcare benefits.
Job seekers wanting to apply can go to Bass Pro’s website or go to one of the following locations on National Hiring Day between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.
- Retail, Distribution Center, Contact Center, Conservation Attractions
- Bass Pro Shops
- 1935 South Campbell Avenue
- Springfield, MO 65803
- Retail (Branson)
- Bass Pro Shops
- 1 Bass Pro Drive
- Branson, MO 65616
- Hospitality
- Big Cedar Lodge
- 612 Devil’s Pool Road
- Ridgedale, MO 65739
- Manufacturing
- Tracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant
- 3630 N 21st Street
- Ozark, MO 65721
- Manufacturing
- Tracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant
- 1500 Maple Lane
- Lebanon, MO 65536
- Manufacturing
- Tracker Marine Boat Manufacturing Plant
- 1402 S. Killingsworth Avenue
- Bolivar, MO 65613