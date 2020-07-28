Bass Pro Shops hosts job fair in company parking lot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops hosted a job fair to fill positions in their distribution center, call center, retail stores and manufacturing plants on Tuesday, July 28.

The outdoor company says people are showing unprecedented interest in fishing, hiking, camping and boating as they look for ways to practice social distancing.

To meet the need for workers, Bass Pro hosted their job fair in its base camp parking lot. On-site interviews were offered to job seekers between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

Applicants were given a health screening and asked to stay in their car until their interview time.

Bass Pro’s communications director Jack Wlezien says although this was a one-day event, hiring will continue up until the holiday season.

“We’re already planning ahead for the busy fourth quarter, Christmas rush,” said Wlezien, “We’ve got a range of full-time and part-time jobs available.”

The company recently issued bonuses to its employees to thank them for their efforts during the pandemic and is planning to raise starting wages in their distribution center soon.

Bass Pro is working to hire over 5,000 employees nationwide.