Bass Pro Shops hosting hiring event in search of “hundreds of qualified candidates”

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Bass Pro Shops will host an outdoor hiring event on Tuesday, July 28, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The company says it has hundreds of positions to fill in its Springfield Distribution Center.

Bass Pro Shop website

At the Bass Pro Shops Base Camp on East Kearney Street, applicants will have on-site interviews and job offers.

Job seekers will have to go through a health screening before entering the parking lot and are asked to stay in their vehicle until called for an interview.

Applicants have to be 18 years old or older and should apply online before going to the hiring event.