Salvation Army’s annual Bucket Blitz

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Starting Monday, Dec. 16, KOLR10 is helping kick off the annual Bucket Blitz event for the Salvation Army!

Bucket Blitz runs from Monday until Thursday (12/16/2019- 12/19/2019). The KOLR 10 team will be stationed outside of Bass Pro Shops on South Campbell. The event is sponsored by FFO.

Bucket Blitz is hoping to reach a goal of $1 million in red kettle donations. Every dollar donated to the Red Kettles outside Bass Pro Shops in Springfield, Mo. during our annual Bucket Blitz will be matched dollar for dollar up to $10,000 by Bass Pro Shops, which will help reach the $1,000,000 Tree of Lights Red Kettle 2019 Campaign goal. These funds will go a long way to support the on-going, year-round programs that help our neighbors in need.

In addition to Bass Pro, you can give at these other locations:

iHeart Media stationed at Chick-Fil-A on Campbell and Sunshine

Meyer Communications stationed at Chick-Fil-A on South Glenstone

Summit Media stationed at East entrance to the Battlefield Mall

Donate by dropping cash or a check in the kettle, phone bumping at any kettle location, or sending in a text donation to 247-365.