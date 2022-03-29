SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — The Bass Pro World Fishing Fair kicked off its major event on Tuesday (3/29/22). The part festival, part celebration is marking Bass Pro’s 50 years since Johnny Morris started his shops on Campbell Avenue.

The retail giant is expecting half a million people to come and enjoy the festivities. Morris said there will be a show no matter rain or shine. Big names in the fishing community are coming to take part in the celebration.

“We just had a big tournament,” said Jimmy Houston, a pro fisher. “Bill Roland and I been fishing and we finished first second and third. How many people were in the tournament Bill? Three? laughing.”

Bill Hendricks, a resident of Springfield, lives across from all the activity happening at Bass Pro.

“I’ll be sitting in my backyard with my fire pit listening to music,” said Hendricks.

Although Hendricks is close to the excitement, fairgoers will have to park in specific areas.

A shuttle bus will take folks from their parking spot all the way to the action. Bass Pro said the shuttle will rotate quickly.

Campbell Avenue will be closed from Sunshine to Cherokee starting at midnight on Tuesday. Bass Pro said it will still have events on Wednesday and there will be plenty of tents to cover people from the rain.