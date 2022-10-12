SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – For many across the Ozarks, the holiday season can bring struggles to the family’s pockets.

Dealing with the rise of inflation can add to the headache of trying to make ends meet.

Finding seasonal jobs could help remove some of that stress from families’ shoulders.

In preparation for the upcoming holiday shopping season, Bass Pro Shops will hire 3,500 seasonal, part-time, and full-time team members across the country Wednesday and Thursday.

In Springfield and Branson, they need to fill more than 70 spots.

Applications and interviews will go from 10 am to 7 pm.

Bass Pro says they have a lot of positions open for those looking for a seasonal job. And the last day of the fair will be tomorrow.