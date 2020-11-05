Bass Pro announces Santa to visit reimagined Santa’s Wonderland this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Santa will be kicking off the holiday season at Bass Pro this weekend.

Starting Saturday, Santa will be available for families in the Ozarks to visit. Santa’s arrival this weekend will be an outdoor only event.

Bass Pro says elves will pass out hot cocoa, crafts and candy canes to families as they drive by to see Santa and sing with carolers.

Santa will be doing contactless visits starting November 8; families can make reservations to see the jolly man.

Below is what’s included in your visit with Santa: