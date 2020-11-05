Bass Pro announces Santa to visit reimagined Santa’s Wonderland this weekend

SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- Santa will be kicking off the holiday season at Bass Pro this weekend.
Starting Saturday, Santa will be available for families in the Ozarks to visit. Santa’s arrival this weekend will be an outdoor only event.
Bass Pro says elves will pass out hot cocoa, crafts and candy canes to families as they drive by to see Santa and sing with carolers.
Santa will be doing contactless visits starting November 8; families can make reservations to see the jolly man.
Below is what’s included in your visit with Santa:
- Free Digital Reservations: Advance digital reservations are required for all guests and can be made online. Spots are limited to allow appropriate physical distancing and additional cleaning.
- Temperature Screening: All families and team members will complete temperature screening with a non-contact thermometer before entering Santa’s Wonderland.
- Magic Santa Shield: An innovative, glare-free clear protective barrier will be in place between Santa and families at all times to allow for a contactless experience. The shield is cleaned and sanitized between each visit.
- Physical Distancing: Families will standby in a designated area away from other shoppers with fun winter wonderland-themed floor decals and signage to ensure a safe distance.
- Santa’s Sanitation Squad: Santa’s team of elves will clean all surfaces between each visit and frequently ensure all safety measures are being implemented correctly.
- Face coverings: All team members throughout the store are required to wear face coverings. Customer requirements vary by location based on local public health guidelines.