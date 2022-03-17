SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Basketball fans are flocking to local sports bars as march madness gets underway, and bar owners are happy about that.

Workers here at Coyote’s say the long stretch of games ahead should keep them busy.

They say this year they’re starting to see people come back to their business that they haven’t seen in a couple of years due to the pandemic.

Fans tell us they enjoy coming in with their brackets and chatting with others about the games.

While there’s been dedicated fans here all day, workers expect it to get much busier tonight after work.

“The first four days of march madness is absolutely crazy. You’re going to be busy the whole time usually. We have guys that come in with computers and will fill out brackets as they go. Then we have people that will fill out like 5 different brackets and bring them here. I mean we have guys that stay from open to close and they will conversate about it nonstop,” says Sean Donohoe, Coyote’s Adobe Cafe Manager.

“Everybody’s filling out brackets and everybody’s doing that. Everybody’s talking trash, so yes, lots of fun,” says game viewer Greg Thomas.

“People are finally getting out. I mean, we’re seeing people we haven’t seen in two, three years, now they’re feeling more comfortable with everything. It’s a great thing to see everyone coming out and having a good time. The first four days of march madness are absolutely crazy. You never know. You’re gonna be busy the whole time usually,” says Donohoe.

“So far, it’s going good. So far, I’ve missed one, but it’s early the day is long. The first day is long and the second day is long so we’ll see. Sometimes you’ll get off to a great start and then by the end of the day, ah, not so good,” says Thomas.