Barry County officials announce two COVID-19 related deaths

BARRY COUNTY, Mo.- The Barry County Health Department has announced two COVID-19 related deaths.

One is a 79-year-old man, and the other is a 69-year-old man; both men are known to have underlying health issues. These two cases make the fifth and sixth COVID associated deaths in Barry County.

A press release says the 69-year-old man died of what is believed to be COVID related complications, though the final cause of death has not been received from Missouri.

Barry County officials remind residents also said the Barry County Phase 2 Mitigation Rules end September 30, 2020.