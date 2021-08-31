Barry County authorities search for man who is a registered sex offender and shot another man

SELIGMAN, Mo. – A Barry County man and registered sex offender accused of harassing a family is being sought by law enforcement today after he was charged with shooting the father of the family.

Charles Edward Hallett, 34, of Seligman, is charged with first-degree assault, armed criminal action and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the victim’s wife told investigators Hallett had been harassing the family after they learned of his sex offender status and told him to stay away from their home and children.

He continued to drive by their home and send the family threatening text messages, she told investigators, and her husband went to Hallett’s home to confront him.

While sitting in his car in Hallett’s driveway, the man was shot in the chest by the accused, according to a probable cause statement.

The man’s wife told investigators that her husband had a collapsed lung after the shooting.

Hallett’s sex offender status derives from his guilty plea in 2008 on charges of statutory sodomy, according to the criminal complaint filed in the case.