BARRY COUNTY, Mo.– One man has died in an ATV crash in Barry County on Saturday, March 2, while attempting to avoid hitting an animal.

The crash happened at about 4:30 p.m. Ricky Sanchez, 20, was driving on Farm Road 2290 west of Seligman, when a dog entered the roadway.

Sanchez swerved to avoid the dog, where the ATV overturned and Sanchez was ejected.

He was pronounced dead at the scene. This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 20th fatality of 2022.