Barbershop helps men open up about mental health

Ar. — A barbershop in Central Arkansas is helping customers open up about mental health.

The shop is addressing the problem by preparing men with strategies and coping skills.

Each barber at Picture Perfect Barbershop and Salon in Conway is trained by the ‘Confess Project’ to be mental health advocates for their clients.

Co-owner, Marcus Frye, says they’ve learned key words to listen for and what not to say.

“So we can tell by body language, if they going through something or if they going through something, If they are not themselves or how they usually react or how they usually come in, they seem a little down,” Frye said, “We ask them, alright man what’s going on with you today.”

There’s also a gym in the back of the barbershop for clients to work out any anger.

The barber shop’s story is even garnering national attention.

It will be featured on The Today Show next weekend.