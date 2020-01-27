Banquet hall where 5 were shot was scene of past problems

by: The Associated Press

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (AP).– A southwestern Missouri banquet hall where five people were injured in a shooting had been the scene of past problems.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the Cape Girardeau city manager denied a liquor license last year for the address where shots erupted around 1 a.m. Sunday.

The business currently is called The River and formerly was known as River Valley Banquet Hall.

On appeal, the Cape Girardeau Liquor License Review Board upheld the city manager’s decision. But the city council failed to secure the four votes necessary to uphold the decision.

