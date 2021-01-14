Ballparks of America’s red roofs are “going green”

BRANSON, Mo. – Ballparks of America has announced an initiative to install 1300 solar panels on top of multiple buildings throughout the sports complex.

“Helping reduce costs will help us allocate those funds and resources towards other on-campus experiences such as field improvements,” said Brad Margolin, the sales and marketing manager for Ballparks of America. “We’re just really excited. You know, it’s a great opportunity for Ballparks of America, the Red Roof Mall to go green.”

The solar panels are being installed by ArrowPoint Solar out of Nixa. Their president, Shawn Roberts, says Branson is a perfect place for commercial properties to invest in sustainable energy. “You know of all the places where a business could do solar, Branson checks all of those boxes.”

He says this project could end up saving Ballparks of America over $6400 per month for electricity.

“It can offset as much as 50-70% of their bill depending on the time of year,” said Roberts.

Margolin says they are planning more improvements throughout the complex this year, including a brand new, indoor-dining restaurant next to their replica of Wrigley Field.